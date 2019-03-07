BOISE — IDeal, Idaho’s 529 College Savings Program, is joining a 27-state effort to take on the student debt problem in a national campaign that launched Monday. The aim of the campaign, led by the 529 College Savings Plans Network, is to limit college debt and encourage higher education for new generations by helping families plan ahead for education costs.
As a state entity, it is IDeal’s mission to help Idaho families create more opportunities for their children by preparing early for the costs of higher education.
IDeal Executive Director Christine Stoll said in a statement, “While the answers to how we raise Idaho’s go-on rate are complex, there seems to be consensus around two chief factors: cost and culture. Saving for college helps families address both issues. In supporting and joining the coalition, we hope to leverage growing national awareness about college savings into greater awareness here in Idaho, with the ultimate goal of seeing more Idahoans dreaming big and completing their education while avoiding student debt.”
According to a poll conducted by the group last month, 68 percent of Americans have never heard of the state-led 529 college savings plans. That is consistent with awareness rates in Idaho, where a 2018 poll showed that only 37 percent of adults are aware of college savings plans.
The movement’s 529 message will be amplified throughout 2019 and into 2020 under an agreement with Fred Rogers Productions, the company founded by Mister Rogers, the beloved advocate of children’s education.
The campaign’s spots will air before and after episodes of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, both on the national and Idaho Public Television stations. The series is one of the highest co-viewed children’s shows between parents and young children and is based on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. IDeal has been a long supporter of Idaho Public Television and is proud to be a founding sponsor of its PBS Kids Channel.
