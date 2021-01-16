Idaho's UFO connection: The state ranks No. 1 per capita for seeing unexplained things in the sky

Scoles, a writer for Wired magazine and author of two books on the UFO phenomenon, said she became interested in UFOs when the Pentagon began researching it. Her latest book is “They Are Already Here: UFO Culture and Why We See Saucers.”

“I was very curious about how it seemed to all be so official,” she said. “I started talking to people that had been doing historical research mostly on UFOs. I was kind of surprised by who they were. They were very smart, skeptical, dedicated researchers that had this kind of odd interest. Eventually it became my odd interest.”

Scoles has her theory as to why UFOs have a cultural hold over people around the world.

“The thing that people tend to have in common who get obsessed with this topic is just that it’s a persistent mystery that needs a solution,” she said. “Somebody described it as the problem that keeps on giving, the thing that you can never solve. In a lot of people’s lives there’s not a lot of mystery and problems are solvable; this is kind of a cool thing that you can pursue forever and it might have some kind of strange explanation or might not.”

That mystery struck a group of eight people in May near Meridian, Idaho.