Idaho's only medical school hopes to fill physician gaps

Still, “we’re at the bottom of the heap, however you look at it,” said Thomas Mohr, dean and chief academic officer at ICOM.

It’ll take time to improve. The college is looking to hire someone to oversee residency partnerships between ICOM and local hospitals across the state. Mohr, who has helped start more than two dozen medical residency programs elsewhere, is hopeful his college’s push will pay off.

“Ultimately, if we’re gonna make a difference in the state of Idaho” and keep the pipeline of medical students here, “that’s really the next big thing we have to do,” Mohr said.

Jacob Boyd, born and raised in the Treasure Valley, starts at the Boise VA Medical Center on Monday. He has several more clinical rotations to go. But he’s learned a lot about what jobs do and don’t check off his boxes.

Being in the emergency room was fast-paced and fun. But it took him away from his wife and two children for some nights, weekends and even Thanksgiving morning. Boyd heeded some advice a doctor once gave him: Don’t just do the job that gives you the most initial rush.