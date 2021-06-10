Idaho's current COVID cases are almost all unvaccinated, official says

Just 49.1% of all Idaho adults have been vaccinated, compared to 63.7% of all American adults.

Vaccinating 70% of all Idaho adults is probably the best-case scenario, state-paid pollsters recently concluded. It may take until late fall to reach that goal, Shaw-Tulloch said.

“But it just depends on people’s personal actions,” Shaw-Tulloch said.

COVID-19 hospitalization rates for teens, aged 13 to 17, have declined only 42% since January — almost half the general virus-related hospitalization decline during the same time period, Shaw-Tulloch said.

“Even though we’re seeing declines in cases, we are still seeing cases from children and children in the hospital due to COVID. The disease rates in children are reflective of what we’re seeing with community transmission,” she said.

“And we know that vaccines work. And so we want to encourage children to get the vaccine so they can make sure that they get their summer back and that they have a good outcome for the (next) school year.”

How are leaders working to boost vaccination rates?