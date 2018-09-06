Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HAGERMAN — Viewers in the Hagerman area who receive Idaho Public Television via an over-the-air antenna will lose their signal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 30. They will need to perform a re-scan of their digital TV sets or tuners in order to receive updated channels.

Information on performing a rescan is located at fcc.gov/rescan.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Last year, telecommunications company T-Mobile purchased spectrum in the 600 MHz block across the continental United States to bolster their cellular network. The Hagerman translator sits right in the middle of T-Mobile’s purchased spectrum and is required to change channels or terminate operations entirely. IdahoPTV was successful in applying for and receiving a new channel assignment to continue broadcasting in the area.

“A nod should be given to T-Mobile in that they graciously offered to pay for the equipment and services necessary to relocate our service to a new channel,” Rich Van Genderen, Idaho Public Television’s director of technology, said in a statement.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments