BOISE — The Idaho Department of Insurance wants more Idahoans to know about the national life insurance policy locator service, which provides consumers valuable assistance in searching for a policy or to file a life insurance claim.

In the past two years, the service has helped Idahoans locate 109 policies that have paid out nearly $1.3 million in death benefits.

The user-friendly locator provides free nationwide access and streamlines the process for searching for lost life insurance policies or annuities. “It’s not uncommon” for a policy to be misplaced or for a person to unknowingly be a designated beneficiary of a policy, Idaho Insurance Director Dean Cameron said in a statement.

Idahoans can access the locator at doi.idaho.gov to submit a secure and confidential request.

Tips for conducting a lost policy search include:

  • Obtaining personal information from death certificates, bank statements or canceled checks
  • Contacting organizations, associations or groups that may offer members life insurance policies
  • Consulting with insurance agents who provided the deceased with home or auto insurance coverage

For more information, call 208-334-4250. DOI consumer services employees can provide assistance with all types of insurance issues.

