BOISE — Draft parent and staff surveys, developed by education stakeholders as part of a new accountability framework for Idaho schools, are available online for review and feedback until Oct. 26.
The proposed Parent Engagement and Satisfaction Survey asks parents and guardians to assess varied factors of their children’s learning environment, including the school leadership’s engagement with parents, student safety, available resources, adequate facilities and staffing levels, and clear expectations and challenging work that meets children’s individual needs.
The survey also invites parents to assess what they like most and least about their child’s school and submit suggestions for improvement.
The Staff Engagement and Satisfaction Survey has the same format, asking teachers and other school staff to evaluate school leadership’s interaction with the school community, effective use of resources and technology, expectations for teaching, levels of support staff, and support for staff members.
Students will take a separate survey to gauge their engagement at school. Results from all three surveys will be part of a new accountability report card for all Idaho schools.
All interested Idahoans can review the surveys, then offer feedback at sde.idaho.gov/communications.
