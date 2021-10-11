Idahoans have historically embraced vaccines, but not during COVID-19. What changed?

IN FACE OF POLIO TRAGEDY, IDAHO OVERCAME

Prior vaccine rollouts in Idaho have not been without problems. In 1955, as some of the first of Jonas Salk’s anti-polio vaccines were being shipped to different states, some newly vaccinated Idaho school children began showing symptoms of the disease, such as paralyzed limbs. A probe eventually found that 28 Idaho students contracted polio from live viruses inside the vaccine and then spread it to an additional 69 children. The state postponed the vaccine’s rollout as a result, according to news articles at the time. While other Western states saw similar cases, Hein said, the number of accidental infections in Idaho was remarkable. But instead of backing away from the vaccines, the state doubled down. The state poured thousands of dollars into studying new shipments of the vaccine to ensure they would be safe. The state health department opened its first virus laboratory in Boise to study polio and the effectiveness of vaccines. The Legislature in 1957 allocated $100,000 — nearly $1 million today after inflation — to purchase polio vaccines, and more than 500,000 shots were distributed by 1958. The number of inoculations was impressive given the previous outbreak, Hein said. “That’s a real moment of success in Idaho’s vaccination history to have overcome such a serious breach of public confidence in the public health system,” she said.