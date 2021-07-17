Idaho WWII veteran to receive posthumous honor at Gowen Field

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday’s ceremony is the culmination of a year-long effort by Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, and Jerome Mapp, planning and zoning director for Caldwell.

“I’m so grateful I was able to work with Jerome to help make his vision a reality,” Wintrow said. “It’s so important to honor and recognize the achievements of Idahoans, especially Idahoans of color, whose contributions have not always been front and center in our state history. I hope this will lead more people to learn about Vernon Baker’s legacy and acts of bravery, helping keep the story of this American hero alive for decades to come.”

Mapp, a constituent of Wintrow’s in District 19, reached out in June 2020 looking for a way to honor Baker. The pair later connected with the Idaho Division of Veteran Services and Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak.

“I’m thankful that on that day we will create a lasting legacy in the name of Vernon Baker,” Mapp said. “For those, who will enter into this building will have the opportunity to learn about him and the sacrifice he made as well as other African Americans made for our country.”

Mapp is slated to speak at Tuesday’s event, which will start at 11 a.m. at Gowen Field, south of the Boise airport.

+3 Crapo: Idaho's Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Opinion: Idaho is now home to one of our nation’s Gold Star Families Memorials thanks to the hard work and dedication of many Idahoans.

+4 'It changed me' - Mini-Cassia veterans gather to share stories on National Vietnam War Veterans Day About two dozen of Mini-Cassia’s 400 known Vietnam War veterans gathered Monday for a dinner held in their honor on National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

+2 Remembrance ceremony to honor Vietnam veterans President Donald J. Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, and President Barack Obama proclaimed March 29, 2012, as Vietnam Veterans Day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0