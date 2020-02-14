TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls chapter of the Idaho Writer’s League will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Valley Vista Village, 653 Rose St. N. Anyone interested in writing is welcome to attend.
The group will offer manuscript critiques. Bring four or five copies of your manuscript that are typed, double spaced, with no more than four pages and also include a title and name on each copy. These will be returned the same day.
The chapter will host the annual Idaho Writer’s League Conference in September in Twin Falls.
More information: 208-421-6632, JCIRanch@msn.com or IWLTFC@gmail.com.
