Idaho works to find and remove “forever chemicals” in our water

Several of the Treasure Valley’s municipalities operate their own water utility, but Boise’s drinking water is managed by Suez, a private company.

The utility controls 79 wells and two water treatment plants that serve 240,000 locals — residents in Boise and in slivers of Meridian and Eagle.

“Our most important mission is providing safe, reliable drinking water to our community,” Suez Capital Project and Consumer Engagement Manager Jane Kreller said in a statement to the Idaho Capital Sun. “When it comes to water quality, nothing can be more important. That is why we began voluntary PFAS testing in 2019.”

Kreller said Suez has tested 28 of its water sources and will test the rest by the end of September. Suez has paid for all its own testing, Kreller said.

The company began its testing at locations it suspected were most likely to have PFAS contamination. But it turned out even those locations were clean.

“Levels have been non-detectable in most sources or at very low levels in the few wells that had even a hint of PFAS,” the company said in an emailed statement. “The highest level of combined PFOA and PFOS (two of the most common PFAS) was 13.5 parts per trillion, which is significantly below the health advisory limit established by the EPA of 70 ppt.”