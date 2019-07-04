{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Workforce Development Council will hold a Magic Valley Listening Session from 9:30 to 11 a.m. July 16 in the College of Southern Idaho Taylor Building Room 277.

Idaho offers a number of programs to help employers hire and retain skilled workers and to help job seekers reduce barriers to employment.

The council and partner agencies want to learn about the following:

  • What is working and what isn’t
  • Common barriers when trying to access services and employment
  • Gaps in services
  • What will do better to serve or reach you

For planning purposes, RSVP at 208-488-7560 or email paige.nielebeck@wdc.idaho.gov.

For reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, call Paige at the above number three days prior to the meeting or email the above address.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments