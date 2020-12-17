 Skip to main content
Idaho won’t receive as many COVID-19 vaccines as expected next week
Idaho won’t receive as many COVID-19 vaccines as expected next week

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives

St. Luke's Health System staff unload the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it received in Boise on Tuesday.

 COURTESY ST. LUKE'S HEALTH SYSTEM

BOISE — Idaho will not receive as many doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week as it originally expected, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Idaho’s allotment for next week was reduced from 17,550 to 9,750 doses.

“We don’t know why it was reduced. But our focus doesn’t change — health care workers will continue to receive the vaccine,” IDHW said in a Twitter post.

The Gem State’s first shipment of the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech arrived Monday, and Health and Welfare expected to receive most of the initial 13,650-dose allotment.

Idaho isn’t the only state reporting a reduced second shipment, according to reports from The Washington Post and other news outlets. Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington were among the other states receiving fewer vaccines.

Pfizer released a statement about the confusion Thursday.

“Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed,” the statement reads. “This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them. We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses.”

Idaho has earmarked the first shipment of vaccines for “health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.”

