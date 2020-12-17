Idaho won’t receive as many COVID-19 vaccines as expected next week

BOISE — Idaho will not receive as many doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week as it originally expected, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Idaho’s allotment for next week was reduced from 17,550 to 9,750 doses.

“We don’t know why it was reduced. But our focus doesn’t change — health care workers will continue to receive the vaccine,” IDHW said in a Twitter post.

The Gem State’s first shipment of the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech arrived Monday, and Health and Welfare expected to receive most of the initial 13,650-dose allotment.

Idaho isn’t the only state reporting a reduced second shipment, according to reports from The Washington Post and other news outlets. Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington were among the other states receiving fewer vaccines.

Pfizer released a statement about the confusion Thursday.