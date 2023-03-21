TWIN FALLS — Two Idaho women hope to fulfill a wish of a Magic Valley man who spent days looking for survivors at Ground Zero after the 9/11 attacks.

Timothy J. Dowling was a first-responder living in Southern California when he left his home to assist with rescue efforts. He spent six days amid the rubble that was the Twin Towers.

When Dowling discovered a teddy bear, he thought he might be over the site of a day care center at the World Trade Center and that there might be children buried below, fundraiser co-organizer Aysa Thaete of Twin Falls said.

“He kind of had to sit down and regroup,” fellow organizer Nancy Moudy of McCall said.

It was later determined that the teddy bear was not from the day care center. What came out of that experience, however, changed Dowling’s focus at the end of his life.

Dowling was more than a firefighter and an EMT. He was a painter who memorialized his experience in a self-portrait of the first-responder trying to come to grips with the newly discovered teddy bear.

Three years ago, the 9/11 Museum — located at Ground Zero — announced it would display Dowling’s painting.

Last wishes

Dowling moved to the Magic Valley in about 2016. He died Jan. 24 of liver cancer — possibly from the effects of spending time at Ground Zero.

One of the 68-year-old man’s last wishes was that the painting would find its way to the museum, Thaete said, which was nearly impossible during the COVID pandemic and Dowling’s illness.

That’s where Thaete and Moudy come in.

Moody plans to present the painting to the museum after driving it cross-country, stopping at various schools along the way to display it along with other memorabilia Dowling collected during his time in New York.

She hopes to start her journey in mid-April and said she will make daily posts on her “Recognition & Reflections” Facebook page as she travels across the southern part of the country to meet some of Dowling’s relatives in Florida. Then she’ll head north to New York.

Moudy and Thaete held a fundraiser Friday at the Rock Creek Celebration Center. Dowling’s paintings were displayed along with 9/11 memorabilia, including the helmet he wore during efforts there.

Dowling was interviewed for a 2005 documentary titled “Answering the Call Ground Zero Volunteers” and recalled how first responders came from across the country to assist in rescue/recovery efforts. He told produces it didn’t take long before he found himself in New York.

Thaete said Dowling was proud of the time he spent at Ground Zero, even though it might have brought deadly consequences.

He was multi-talented, Thaete said, spending his early years building boats, working in construction, and playing music.

His creative artwork and his transcripts show “he had a hell of an imagination,” Thaete said.