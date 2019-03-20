BOISE — On March 28, the Idaho State Historical Society and Idaho Women in Leadership will kick off Idaho Women 100, a celebration of the 2020 national centennial anniversary of women’s right to vote.
First Lady Teresa Little will make opening remarks and invite organizations and community members to participate in Idaho Women 100. Sen. Michelle Stennett, Rep. Wendy Horman and Boise High School students will also speak to the importance of engaging in the campaign.
The launch event will take place from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the Lincoln Auditorium in the Capitol. Attendees will be among the first to preview a special film screening of Idaho Public TV’s “Idaho Experience” and an Idaho Women 100 documentary trailer, both of which have been created for the anniversary celebration.
Learn how you can become involved in Idaho Women 100 by taking action at the local level at idahowomen100.com.
“Idaho can be proud that in 1896 it became the fourth state to grant women the right to vote,” Janet Gallimore, executive director of the Idaho State Historical Society, said in a statement. “The western states early adoption of women’s suffrage was significant to the national movement as it supported suffragists from around the country in advocating for women’s right to vote.”
Idaho Women 100 will celebrate Idaho’s early role in the women’s suffrage movement and honor women leaders of our past and present who — through their skill, conviction, empathy and determination — have had significant positive impacts on Idahoans, both personally and professionally.
By engaging in collective and nonpartisan efforts, Idaho Women 100 aims to increase women’s civic engagement by encouraging women to vote and to run for elected office. Through awareness, education and commitment, the campaign will advance women’s leadership in public service, education, business and corporate sectors. The legacy of Idaho Women 100 will live on through the creation of projects which include a monument, a documentary film and a commemorative book.
Organizations throughout the state including Idaho Commission on the Arts, Idaho Department of Commerce-Tourism Development, Idaho Association of Museums, Idaho Humanities Council, Idaho Commission for Libraries, Lewis-Clark State College, Idaho State University, Andrus Center for Public Policy, American Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters have already endorsed the campaign and are taking action at the local level to bring this vision into reality.
For more information, call Amanda Visosky at 208-830-4303.
