WEST JORDAN, Utah — An Idaho Falls woman trying to stop traffic to help a semitruck back out of a Utah parking lot was hit by another vehicle and critically injured Thursday morning, officials told KSL.com.

A husband and wife were driving a flatbed semitruck loaded with sod on 7800 South at about 6:30 a.m. when they tried to turn around near 3200 West, according to West Jordan police officer Scott List.

The woman got out of the vehicle to stop traffic so the semitruck could back out of a parking lot when she was hit by another vehicle, List said. Her husband then exited the semitruck, which rolled into a nearby building, List said. The building sustained minor damage.

The woman, who is 42 years old, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Three people have died in auto-pedestrian crashes in Utah this week.

A man died Wednesday after he was hit while in a crosswalk at Riverside Drive and State Street in Provo.

A West Valley City woman was fatally hit by two vehicles near 4700 South at 1463 West in Taylorsville Monday.

And a Taylorsville woman died after a car hit her as she walked her bicycle across a crosswalk on 700 East at 3300 South on Tuesday.

