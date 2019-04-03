ADRIAN, Ore.—A 30-year-old Nampa woman died Saturday after she lost her footing and fell from a cliff in southeast Oregon, law enforcement officials told the Malheur Enterprise.
Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe said Amanda Poole died instantly after she fell 60 feet at about 8 p.m.
Wolfe said Poole and her boyfriend were on their way to Snively Hot Springs when they decided to stop and climb a cliff southwest of Adrian, Oregon, to admire the view of the Treasure Valley. Adrian is about 10 miles southwest of Parma.
“They were out enjoying the day. The two were looking over the valley and thought the view looked cool. The male subject began to walk away when he heard a gasp and looked back saw she was losing her footing,” said Wolfe.
Because of the remote location, Wolfe said the Malheur County Search and Rescue was called and used a rope team to retrieve Poole’s body.
Wolfe said two witnesses saw the accident.
“In a situation like this it is imperative we make sure there was no foul play. There were two independent witnesses that were able to corroborate the male’s subject’s statement. They were just a short distance away,” said Wolfe.
Wolfe said no foul play was suspected in the incident.
