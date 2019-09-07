TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Watercolor Society’s second Tuesday “Pouring Paint!” event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls. There is no charge for the session.
Corinne Slusser will show participants the ins-and-outs of pouring acrylic paint. She will bring everything you need and suggests that you wear old clothes or bring an apron since it is a messy process.
The technique, from Felt Maginet.com, follows: Acrylic pouring is a painting technique where acrylic paint is mixed with some type of pouring medium and then poured onto a surface in a variety of ways. Sometimes colors are poured directly from individual cups, and other times multiple colors are combined into one cup and poured together. After that, the surface is tilted in each direction to let the paint flow and the colors interact in unpredictable, yet always interesting ways.
“I will share how I mix the paint and show various pouring techniques,” Slusser said in a statement. “I will provide two canvases for each student. There will be several sizes so they can choose what works best for them. I will bring extra in case they want to do more, but will charge $5 for them. I will provide gloves.”
It should be a lot of fun. Bring a friend if you can.
