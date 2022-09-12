 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Idaho Water Board extends public comment period

Here comes the water

Irrigation water diverted from the Snake River and released from Murtaugh Lake fills the Twin Falls Canal Co. system north of the Hansen Butte. The headgates at Point Spill, seen at the far left, are used to release canal water into the Snake River in case of a breach in the system below.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

BOISE — The Idaho Water Resource Board has extended the public comment period for receiving feedback on the evaluation criteria for large water projects that might qualify for the Board’s Regional Water Sustainability Projects priority list.

The Board’s Finance Committee voted Thursday to extend the public comment period for another 30 days to Oct. 11, 2022. The latest evaluation criteria can be viewed at https://idwr.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/iwrb/1-Meetings2022/FinanceCommittee5-22Materials.pdf.

Once finalized, Board staff and Board members will use the updated criteria in evaluating large water projects for the Regional Water Sustainability Project list.

Feedback on the Board’s draft criteria should be emailed to board staff member Neeley Miller, at Neeley.Miller@idwr.idaho.gov.

Getting placed on the board’s list of Regional Water Sustainability Projects is not a funding commitment, but rather, a recognition that the project has the potential to help achieve water sustainability, officials said. Each project on the list is unique and will have its own implementation timelines and milestones.

