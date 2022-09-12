Idaho Water Board extends public comment period

People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region. New cuts will build on last year’s reductions. They all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers’ Colorado River water supply and reduced the water share for Nevada and Mexico to a much lower extent.