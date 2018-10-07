IDAHO FALLS — In November, Idaho voters will decide whether to let horse racing tracks offer machines where people can bet on old horse races.
The Idaho Legislature decided in 2013 to allow tracks to let people gamble on past races, the idea being it would help to save the struggling racing industry by bringing in some needed cash. Instant racing machines were installed at Les Bois Park in Garden City, at the Greyhound Park and Event Center in Post Falls, and locally at the Double Down Betting Sports Bar and Grill in Idaho Falls, which was affiliated with the Sandy Downs race track. In 2015, the Legislature reversed itself and banned the machines.
Proposition 1 would overturn the ban and allow the machines at racetracks that conduct at least eight live horse races a year, or at simulcast racing facilities that were grandfathered in when live dog racing was banned in 1996. It’s expected this would bring the machines back to Les Bois and the Greyhound Park and Event Center.
In the future, sites could be added if a track is approved by the Idaho Racing Commission to hold eight or more live races a year. After historical horse racing was banned, the Bernards had to close the Double Down and lay off 70 people, said Melissa Bernard, who co-owns IdaRacing with her husband Jim. The number of racing days dropped to six this year. If Proposition 1 passes, Bernard said they would be able to increase the number of racing days again.
“We would hope to work with the city of Idaho Falls and develop a strategic long-term plan to do an operation at Sandy Downs at the racetrack, and we would love to bring back a great business model that was offering good-paying jobs to a large number of (people) in our community,” she said.
Ninety percent of the money from the machines would go back to the betters and 9 percent to licensee. The remaining 1 percent would go to the Racing Commission and be divvied up, with half going to the schools and smaller amounts going to support youth horse programs, horse breeders and the state’s tracks. When historical racing was legal, it generated $197,000 for Idaho schools in 2014 and $520,000 in 2015, according to state Racing Commission reports. The schools also get small amounts from live and simulcast racing.
What are these machines?
They look like slot machines, which are explicitly banned in the section of Idaho’s Constitution that bans most gambling in general. This was part of the Legislature’s rationale for banning them in 2015. However, the Constitution does allow parimutuel betting, which is when the bets are put together, the house’s take deducted and the rest of the pool shared by the winners according to the odds. This is the system used for betting on horse races.
“There’s nothing about how these machines work, how these historic horse racing terminals work, that compares to a slot machine,” said Todd Dvorak, spokesman for the pro-Proposition 1 group Save Idaho Horse Racing.
Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, and former state House member Ken Andrus from Lava Hot Spring are helping to lead the group Idaho United Against Prop 1 that has formed to oppose the proposal.
Hill opposed the Legislature’s 2013 legalization of instant racing. But, he said, when lawmakers decided to allow the machines he at least pictured them as showing more information about the horses and the races, similar to betting on a live or simulcast race.
Hill and Andrus visited Les Bois in 2015. Hill described rows of machines that looked like slot machines, with servers offering the gamblers drinks like at a Las Vegas casino.
“I was surprised, even with what I’d heard,” Hill said.
Andrus said you had to push a button to get any information about the race, which most of the gamblers weren’t doing.
“They were just betting,” he said. “The participants that I observed had no interest whatsoever in a race.”
Dvorak disagrees. Returning 90 percent of the money bet to gamblers is consistent with parimutuel gambling, he said, and the machines are connected to a network that pools bets from around the country.
“What we saw was a Legislature that got caught up in the hype of how these machines looked and didn’t do the homework on how they worked,” Dvorak said.
The question matters legally, because the proposition is a change to state code and doesn’t amend the Constitution’s restrictions on gambling. Therefore, if Proposition 1 were to pass opponents could sue, claiming it is unconstitutional.
Deputy Attorney General Clay Smith, who wrote the state Attorney General’s office analysis of the measure, reviewed opinions from other attorneys general that doubted whether instant racing could be considered parimutuel betting. Smith concluded the question would likely result in litigation if the measure passes.
“There are, in sum, significant questions over whether the historical horse race wagering authorized under the proposed initiative — if similar to the instant racing betting analyzed in these attorney general opinions — constitutes parimutuel betting,” Smith wrote.
Supporters
To its supporters, who include many people who are involved in horse racing in the state, Proposition 1 will save a struggling industry that is part of the West’s traditions.
“As a horse owner and a horse breeder, the bottom line profit/loss margin has always been a very tight proposition,” said Mark Curtis, who owns a small farm near Ucon and whose family has been breeding and racing horses since the 1970s. “So I know, (when) we’re running on the fair circuit, we’re running for similar purses we ran for years ago. Of course, expenses have increased greatly.”
Curtis raced his horses at Les Bois when instant racing was legal, and was able to make a profit or at least cover his expenses.
“I’m in favor (of Proposition 1) for the ability to increase the purse structure that’ll actually make this a viable business proposition and produce income, viable income,” Curtis said.
The repeal, Curtis and Bernard said, has cost Idaho business. Curtis said he has been racing his horses in Utah and California rather than Idaho, meaning out-of-state trainers, veterinarians and feed sellers are getting money he used to spend here.
“There are people who have up and moved their entire breeding operations to Wyoming because of the purse structure,” Bernard said.
Bernard said having a strong racing sector helps other segments of the horse industry, and other economic sectors as well due to the jobs created and money spent. Dvorak said Proposition 1 also would help smaller tracks that don’t have machines, saying they too saw a boost due to instant racing.
“There’s so much crossover in the industry,” Bernard said. “Having a strong equine presence in the state is far-reaching.”
Prominent supporters of the measure include GOP gubernatorial nominee Brad Little, Idaho Freedom Foundation head Wayne Hoffman and Tommy Ahlquist, who lost to Little in the Republican primary.
“If Idahoans vote in favor of it, and I hope they do, they’ll be able to tell the politicians in Boise and their special interest friends that they were wrong to deny Idaho’s equine industry due process,” Hoffman wrote earlier this month.
Little said he doesn’t think the opponents’ fears of widespread gambling will come to pass.
“I wish live racing got along without parimutuel (instant) racing, but it just won’t,” he said. “All the trainers, all the breeders are going to move out of the state unless we get the gate up.”
Ahlquist called the measure “the direct result of government getting in the way of business and the private investment so critical to putting people to work and dollars into our state and local economies.”
“I’m urging all who supported my candidacy to vote ‘Yes’ for the campaign to save our state’s live horse racing industry and the benefits it will bring to public schools, rural economies and our state’s horse industry,” Ahlquist said.
Treasure Valley Racing, the company that operates Les Bois, last week created a charity, the Treasure Valley Racing Foundation for Rural Idaho, and promised to put all its net racing profits into it, including the money from historical racing. It will help provide college scholarships to rural students; support groups such as 4-H and Future Farmers of America and nonprofits that help rural areas; and help rural families that need health care or special help, Prop 1 supporters said in a statement.
“Our efforts and motivations for reviving Idaho’s horse racing industry has never been about our own financial enrichment,” said Robert Rebholtz Jr., one of Treasure Valley Racing’s five co-owners. “It’s been about protecting Idaho’s rural communities and families and preserving a horse racing industry that we are very passionate about. I think it’s safe to say we’re absolutely putting our money where our mouths are.”
Andrus slammed this promise as “unreliable.”
“The public is voting on the language as written in the initiative, where proponents currently take 18 times more than what goes to Idaho schools,” he said. “That is unacceptable. How can we trust them? At the end of the day, net profits and how much money they give is ultimately up to them.”
Opponents
To Andrus, the proposal is an attempt to subvert the state Constitution and an expansion of gambling, an activity that often does the most harm to those who can least afford it.
“It’s an addiction,” Andrus said. “Addiction ruins lives and families.”
Andrus worries the proposition will lead to instant racing in many more locations than the three that had it before.
“I am sure, confident, they will have them everywhere in the state,” he said.
Hill thinks Proposition 1’s supporters are deceiving the public. He recounted being approached by signature-gatherers who told him the Legislature had banned racing in an effort to get him to sign. The benefits to the schools, he said, are a drop in the bucket of the state’s $1.8 billion education budget.
“It’s such a minuscule amount compared to what the operators and dealers are getting out of it,” he said.
Hill said historical horse racing would create some, mostly low-paying, jobs, but it would also bring social costs as people lose money gambling and families are harmed.
“It does change the face of our society, and people have got to weigh that,” he said.
Hill said he can live with the voters’ decision either way, but he wants them to know the risks and also who will benefit from its passage.
“We have had a culture here to put as many limitations on (gambling) as we can,” Hill said.
The opposing coalition is a mix politically. As well as Andrus and Hill it includes two-time Democratic gubernatorial candidate A.J. Balukoff of Boise; Garden City Mayor John Evans; Doug Ricks, the Republican who is running unopposed for the District 34A House seat in Madison and Bonneville counties; and Bonneville County Republican Party official Doyle Beck. The Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians have come out against it as well.
“Proposition 1 presents a critical challenge to the economic life and well-being of our member tribes from Idaho,” said Leonard Forsman, who is president of the group and chairman of the Suquamish Tribe of Washington state. “We must stand together, united in support of the broad coalition of community and tribal leaders from across the state of Idaho to defeat Proposition 1. It’s absolutely critical that this initiative is defeated. It could have a devastating impact for Idaho’s Tribes and will dramatically cut ongoing investments in Idaho’s public schools.”
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan, who served in Coeur d’Alene tribal government before her election to the Legislature in 2014, said last week she opposes the proposal but would respect the will of the voters if it passes. She said it would lead to casinos proliferating throughout the state, which would mean the state would have to do more to regulate it, and she thinks those resources could be better spent elsewhere.
