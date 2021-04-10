Idaho View: What a difference seven years can make

Idaho’s Legislature wants to revamp an election system that needs no fixing.

That’s not us saying it.

That’s the Idaho secretary of state, Lawerence Denney, saying it.

In an interview with the Spokesman-Review’s Orion Donovan-Smith, Denney acknowledged a simple fact: The level of voter fraud in Idaho’s last election is miniscule.

“I think we did very well,” Denney said. “There were a lot of things that could have gone wrong that didn’t. We’re really very happy with the way things went, and that would be kudos to our counties and our county clerks who run those elections.”

In last year’s election, Idahoans cast 878,527 votes — some in person, some on an absentee ballot.

How many cases of apparent fraud occurred?

Denney estimated the number at 29. One of his aides says it may have expanded to about 41.

Either way, as Donovan-Smith put it, that’s 0.003 percent.

Investigations and prosecutions will winnow that list further.

Certainly a convicted felon who is still on parole who illegally seeks to vote is a clear-cut case.