Idaho View: Nearly 80 years after Pearl Harbor, a sailor’s remains are going home to North Carolina

Up until then, only six USS Oklahoma crew members had been accounted for, leaving 388 left to identify.

With so many of the remains commingled in caskets, the Accounting Agency has spent the past several years separating the remains, conducting DNA tests on individual remains, categorizing them, then contacting family members for DNA samples to try to find matches.

Chris Blanchard said his father and a cousin provided DNA samples to make the match. They were able to positively identify Gene Blanchard’s legs, part of his pelvic bone and most of his skull.

On Monday, the Accounting Agency reported that it had identified its 300th previously unaccounted-for service member from the USS Oklahoma, Marine Corps Pfc. John F. Middleswart, 19. More identifications from the USS Oklahoma are forthcoming, Everette said. Another identification, that of Navy Pharmacist’s Mate 3rd Class George L. Paradis, 23, of Washington, was posted right after.

“One of the things said in the military is, ‘You never leave a fallen comrade,’ ” Everette said. “And it’s our duty for those who haven’t been brought home yet, it’s our duty to go out and try to bring those service members home.”

CLOSURE FOR

THE FAMILY