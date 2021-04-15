Idaho View: Give Idaho’s GOP the nightmare it dreads

Gov. Brad Little needs to do more than simply veto the Legislature’s latest attempt to curtail ordinary Idahoans’ ability to draft their own laws through the ballot initiative.

Because this measure cleared both the House and Senate overwhelmingly, Little’s veto could be overridden.

So sometime before Saturday’s deadline, the governor must fashion an argument that persuades at least a handful of Republicans to flip their votes and support him.

Requiring initiative backers to collect 6 percent of the registered voters in all 35 legislative districts — as opposed to the already burdensome standard of getting that number from 18 legislative districts — is a Herculean task well beyond the means of any grassroots organization. And it gives one legislative district the ability to deprive the rest of the state even the opportunity to vote on a ballot measure.

But the governor can’t rely on the better angels of their nature. A legislature defined by its raw lust for power is not going to respect a right the people of this state have enjoyed since the state constitution was amended more than a century ago.

So this governor needs leverage.

He has the perfect foil.