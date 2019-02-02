BOISE — The Idaho Transportation Department and other law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to stay sober this Super Bowl weekend.
“It’s a fun night and we hope people enjoy the game,” highway safety manager John Tomlinson said in a statement Friday. “We just want people to have a plan to get home safely after the game.”
This weekend, more than 40 law enforcement agencies will have extra officers on patrol looking for drunken drivers.
“This is the first mobilization in Idaho focused on the title game, but similar activities have helped get drunk drivers off the roads,” the Idaho Transportation Department said in a statement. A holiday mobilization, which ended after New Year’s Day, resulted in the arrest of 278 suspected drunken drivers across the state. Idaho Transportation Department is urging football fans to have a designated driver, take a taxi or use a ride-sharing service, or call a family member or friend for a ride home.
“Just like winning the game, it takes a team effort to eliminate drunk driving in Idaho,” Tomlinson said in the statement. “There are so many resources available to people get home safely, there isn’t an excuse to drive drunk.”
