Idaho Transportation Department now taking comments for all upcoming projects

The Idaho Transportation Department is asking for input on the just-released draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program. The 2023-2029 ITIP is a seven-year master plan of the state’s transportation improvement projects.

Everyone is encouraged to participate.

Projects can range from large-scale interstate improvements to smaller projects like the installation of a new guardrail. The draft ITIP includes projects in all 44 counties and all modes of transportation. Projects were selected based on technical data, as well as input from local officials and residents.

A complete breakdown of the draft plan can be found at itd.idaho.gov/funding.

A few of the major projects in South-central Idaho include:

Replace the structure at the Interstate 84 Interchange at State Highway 50 (Exit 182) in Jerome County.

Upgrade the railroad crossing signals at US-30/Curry Crossing in Twin Falls County.

Restore the pavement of State Highway 27 from Interstate 84 to State Highway 25 in Minidoka County.

Restore the pavement and upgrade traffic signals at the Interstate 84 Interchange at US-93 (Exit 173) in Jerome County.

Comments will be taken from July 1-31 and can be e-mailed to ITDcommunication@itd.idaho.gov or mailed to:

ITIP – Comments

Attn: Office of Communication

P.O. Box 7129

Boise, ID 83707

Paper copies of the ITIP will be provided upon request by contacting the Idaho Transportation Department (208) 334-8119.

All comments will be reviewed, incorporated into the ITIP where appropriate, and responses will be sent in September once the comment period has ended.

After approval by the Idaho Transportation Board in September, the ITIP will then be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Transit Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency in October.

