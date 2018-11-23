Try 3 months for $3

BOISE — The Idaho Transportation Department has earned a North American Excellence award for its Historical Photo Library which has so far taken 50,000 citizens on a unique journey through the past.

Knowing that a people’s history is vitally important and should be available without charge, ITD set about digitizing tens of thousands of historical photos in 2016. The free photo-retrieval service launched in May 2018.

ITD’s photo collection is available at itd.idaho.gov/photohistory. The site gives citizens the opportunity to uncover early Idaho highway history through an online archive of more than 30,000 historical images.

Accessing the photos is simple. Go to the site, enter your search criteria — name and location of the photo you want — then download the results in whatever size you need.

Walk through the process first at youtube.com/watch?v=ntVQnzofjsA&feature=youtu.be.

The following groups may especially be interested in accessing these historical photos:

  • Genealogists
  • Historians
  • Idaho history teachers
  • Idaho homeschool associations
  • Libraries
  • Museum associations
  • Researchers
  • Universities and colleges

