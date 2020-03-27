Idaho to receive $1.25 billion in federal aid; governor fast-tracking health care help

“While the impact of the pandemic on state revenue is yet unknown, we must do everything we can to ensure the state is positioned for long-term success,” he said. “I want to assure Idahoans we have a plan to ensure governmental services will continue and we will meet our constitutional requirement for a balanced state budget without having to raise taxes.”

Little ordered all state agencies to cut general fund spending by 1%, which will save approximately $40 million statewide.

The cuts don’t apply to agencies providing “direct support to the state’s coronavirus response.”

Little explained that with schools closed and some state agencies idled by the economy grinding to a halt or the stay-home order, “there are a lot of variable costs that are not accruing.” These savings should help ease spending cuts.

“There are a lot of agencies whose workload for whatever reason has gone down,” Little said, noting that some other agencies, like ones in the health care field, are seeing their workload greatly increase.

Little said cutting services and laying off state employees may not be the best solution in the long run.