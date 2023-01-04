Idaho to ramp up to legislative session this week

Although Idaho’s 2023 legislative session doesn’t begin until Jan. 9, action will begin picking up at the Idaho State Capitol this week with the inauguration, inaugural ball and a couple of committee meetings setting the stage.

Decisions made during the new year will help shape Idaho government, policies and politics for years to come, with four new statewide officials being sworn in and historical turnover and leadership changes at the Idaho Legislature. About one in three legislators will be rookies in 2023.

Here’s a look ahead at some of the key events associated with the start of new terms of office for elected officials and the process of opening a new legislative session.

Key dates leading up to the beginning of Idaho’s 2023 legislative session are as follows:

Jan. 4: The Idaho Legislature’s Change in Employee Compensation Committee meets at 9 a.m. in Room EW20. The committee makes recommendations about pay and salary increases for state employees. The Idaho in Session streaming service provides free live streaming coverage of this meeting, as well as legislative committee meetings and floor sessions, events from the governor’s office and Idaho Supreme Court hearings throughout the year.

Jan. 5: The Idaho Legislature’s Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee will meet at the Idaho State Capitol. The time and place have yet to be announced.

Jan. 6: The inauguration of Brad Little for his second term of governor and the swearing in ceremonies for statewide constitutional officers begins at noon on the south steps of the Idaho State Capitol. The ceremony also includes Little’s inaugural address. Idaho Public Television will broadcast the inauguration live.

Jan. 7: Idaho’s 49th Inaugural Procession and Ball begins at 7 p.m. inside the Idaho State Capitol. The ball is open to the public and tickets are $35.

Jan. 9: The Idaho Legislature convenes at noon in the Idaho State Capitol. Gov. Brad Little will deliver the State of the State address at 1 p.m. to a joint session of the Idaho Legislature on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. The address will be streamed live on Idaho in Session and broadcast by Idaho Public Television.

Jan. 10: (Tentatively) The rest of the Idaho Legislatire’s committees, including the powerful Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, will begin conducting their first meetings of the year at the Idaho State Capitol.