BOISE — The Neiman Marcus Group LLC has agreed to pay $1.5 million and implement a number of policies to resolve an investigation with 43 states and the District of Columbia into a 2013 data breach, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in a statement.
Neiman Marcus disclosed in January 2014 that payment card data collected at 77 of its U.S. retail stores had been compromised by an unknown third party. The states' investigation determined that approximately 370,000 payment cards — 204 of which were associated with Idaho consumers — were compromised in the breach, which took place over several months in 2013. At least 9,200 of the payment cards compromised in the breach were later used fraudulently.
Idaho’s share of the settlement is $17,312. The money will be deposited into the state’s Consumer Protection Fund.
Under the settlement, Neiman Marcus is also required to retain a third-party professional to conduct an information security assessment and report, and to detail any corrective actions that the company may have taken or plans to take as a result of the third-party report.
