Idaho teachers’ retirement benefits among the best in the country, says study

“Every state has room to improve,” Rotherham said last week.

Unlike in some states, PERSI enrollees and their employers both contribute to the program. Educators are vested, or guaranteed longterm benefits, after five years of working in Idaho’s public schools.

Since the ranking prioritizes offering retirement benefits to short- and mid-term teachers in case they make a career change or move, Idaho’s relatively short vestment period appears to have helped its ranking for short-career teachers in the study. While Idaho was given a “D” grade on that measure, it also ranked in the top 15, and more than half of states received an “F” for their support for teachers with shorter careers. Teachers in some other states have to work a decade or more to be vested. For Bellwether Education Partners, the latter setup risks setting retirement dates back by years.

Yet the kind of system that emphasizes benefits for teachers who’ve taught in one state for decades is meant to keep experienced teachers in a school system, the National Association of State Retirement Administrators told Money last week.

Recruiting and retention