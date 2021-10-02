Idaho teacher to vie for Miss USA crown

“Most of the students that you interact with feel within themselves they are not the same as everyone else, (that) they can’t do the things that other students can do. And I wanted to be that change. I wanted to tell them that, ‘Yes, they are unique, but disability does not mean that they are different. It just means that they are doing something in their own way,”’ Schweitzer said.

To show students their wide range of post-high school prospects, Schweitzer invites guests from different career fields to speak to her class each month. She assigns weekly reflections, and has students copy some version of the same mantra at the end of every paper they write: “I am becoming the best version of myself.”

After passing off her 2021 Miss Idaho USA crown to her successor weeks ago, Schweitzer, too, is reminding herself that she’s on the way to self-betterment. On top of the intense workout routine she follows, the “crazy” prep she’s doing before taking the Miss USA stage in Tulsa, Okla., over Thanksgiving weekend includes interview practice and reminding herself that “you’re worthy” of the opportunity.