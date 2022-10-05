Idaho tax rebates are on the way. Where's yours?

BOISE — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.

Governor Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature authorized the rebate during a special legislative session in September. The rebate automatically goes to people who were full-year Idaho residents for 2020 and 2021 and who filed income tax returns for those years. This includes those who filed Form 24 to get the grocery credit refund.

The rebate tracking tool is available 24 hours a day and is the fastest way to find a rebate’s status. It shows the same information the Idaho State Tax Commission can give over the phone. Taxpayers should keep checking the tool because it updates the status as the agency gets closer to sending their rebate.

The tax commission is issuing rebates to taxpayers in the order it received 2021 income tax returns, with about 75,000 going out weekly. Taxpayers need to file the required tax returns by Dec. 31, 2022, to be eligible for the rebate.

The rebate amount is $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers or 10% of a taxpayer’s 2020 income taxes, whichever is greater.

The tax commission expects to send about 800,000 rebates totaling up to $500 million by the end of March 2023.