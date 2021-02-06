Idaho Supreme Court says jury trials can restart in March, with COVID-19 limitations

BOISE — Jury trials for criminal and civil cases will resume on March 1, according to a new order issued this week from the Idaho Supreme Court.

Trials may go forward as long as courts follow COVID-19 limitations, and grand juries will be subject to the same conditions.

On Dec. 10, 2020, the Idaho Supreme Court ordered a halt to jury trials amid an increased level of coronavirus spread.

The move followed the court’s own guidelines in pausing trials, as it had drafted an order in September that allowed certain trials to go forward as long as COVID-19 incidence rates allowed it.

The new Supreme Court order gives prioritization to schedule criminal cases in March that involve incarcerated defendants.

After that, priority will be given to all other criminal cases, and the final prioritization will be for civil cases.

During his State of the Judiciary Address, Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Bevan said there were more than 40,000 cases yet to be resolved in the court system.

According to the Wednesday order, if the coronavirus caseload were to rise once more, trials could be postponed.