BOISE — The deadline to nominate teachers for the 2019 STEM Educator of the Year Awards, officially known as the INDEEDS Awards, is 11:30 p.m. May 19.
Short for Industry's Excellent Educators Dedicated to STEM, the annual awards program honors teachers statewide who champion science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and connect students with industry leaders to mentor projects, gain real-world experience and provide invaluable career guidance.
The STEM Action Center and industry sponsors will select a winner who teaches in grades kindergarten to sixth and another who works in grades seven-12. Each will receive a check for $2,000 and up to $2,000 in funding to attend any STEM-related national conference. Their schools will each receive $2,000 to fund STEM initiatives.
To nominate a teacher, go to STEM.idaho.gov/indeeds.
"The INDEEDS Awards are a fantastic opportunity to highlight and celebrate STEM educators and the amazing and important work they're doing in our communities," Dr. Angela Hemingway, the STEM Action Center's executive director, said in a statement. "The awardees provide numerous opportunities for their students to engage in hands-on, project-based, student-centered STEM learning. These experiences foster 21st-century skills like critical and creative thinking, problem solving, innovation and collaboration."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.