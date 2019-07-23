{{featured_button_text}}
BOISE — Have you ever had the euphoric experience of reaching in your pocket and finding an unexpected $20 bill? Imagine the feeling of finding an even larger amount of forgotten money.

"Idaho's Unclaimed Property Division receives millions of dollars in unclaimed money from businesses and organizations that have lost contact with the owners," Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth said in a statement. "Check the website each year." 

To search for your name, go to yourmoney.Idaho.gov. If you find your name, you can instantly file a claim. This begins the claim process, which ultimately ends with a payment being mailed to you once the verification process is completed.

In 2018 the Unclaimed Property Division received more than $15 million in cash and over $5 million in shares of stock. Add that to the amount of money from prior years, and it averages out to about one in three Idahoans having unclaimed money.

What exactly are unclaimed properties? Common types include the following:

  • Dormant bank accounts
  • Uncashed checks
  • Rebate or refund checks
  • Safe deposit box contents
  • Insurance claim payments
  • Stock or bond dividends

