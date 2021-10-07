Idaho State Police trooper, wildlife rehabilitator save owl along busy freeway

NAMPA — It wasn’t just the typical traffic that slowed down a busy freeway Tuesday in Nampa.

A great horned owl was spotted on the pavement of Interstate 84. Its talons tied up in plastic, there wasn’t much it could do to escape. And then a motorist called police.

Idaho State Police Sgt. Brandalyn Crapo arrived, looking for the bundle of feathers, eyes, claws and plastic. Some time had gone by since the call had come in.

After locating the owl, Crapo stopped her car on the shoulder to protect the bird of prey from being run over as she waited.

“This one took some careful searching on a busy freeway,” ISP Col. Kedrick Wills said in a tweet.

Crapo called for more help, this time from James McKinley — a retired 50-year wildlife researcher, and now wildlife rehabilitator. He works independently from organizations like the Animals in Distress Association and the Ruth Melichar Bird Center, but they often go to him for help with birds of prey.

The owl still had its wings free, which could have spelled trouble during the rush hour traffic.