Idaho State Police responds to 7 fatal crashes over Memorial Day weekend

TWIN FALLS — Memorial Day weekend was unfortunately busy for Idaho State Police troopers as they responded to seven vehicle crashes that left 12 people dead throughout the state.

A few of these crashes took place around the Magic Valley.

Troopers responded to a collision on Idaho Highway 25 east of Hazleton on Saturday that resulted in the death of a 46-year-old driving a motorcycle.

On Sunday, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 26 north of Richfield that left two people, one of whom was from Twin Falls, dead.

2 killed, 1 injured in crash near Richfield Two people died and a third was flown to a hospital after their car crashed near Richfield, Idaho State Police said.

On Memorial Day, the agency responded to another crash involving a motorcycle east of Hazelton. This one took place on Interstate 84 near mile marker 197.

This crash did not result in a fatality, but the person driving the motorcycle was flown to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

California man injured in crash near Hazelton A California man was injured Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 84.

Following the weekend, officials responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on U.S. Highway 20 west of Fairfield. Two people from Oregon died in this crash, another two were flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for treatment and one was driven to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

Crash kills 2 near Fairfield Two people died in a crash early Tuesday near Fairfield.