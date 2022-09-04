Idaho State Police officer arrested, charged with felony battery domestic violence

An Idaho State Police specialist has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was charged with felony battery domestic violence with a traumatic injury.

Derek James Emmert, 38, was arrested after he allegedly bruised a woman, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. He was released from jail on his own recognizance, which means he didn’t have to post a bond amount, according to a court record.

The complaint identified the woman as a “household member.”

Emmert joined the agency in 2015, according to Transparent Idaho, a website by the state controller’s office that discloses state employment history. The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office said in the complaint that he used “force” or “violence” on the woman by pushing her with his hands, grabbing her wrist or arm and bruising it in the presence of three teenagers.

Emmert was arrested by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office without incident, Patrick Orr, a spokesperson with the department, told the Idaho Statesman by phone. Orr said the incident occurred at a Star home last week, and the sheriff’s office received a call from the victim reporting the incident the following day.

State police are aware of the incident, and Emmert has since been placed on paid administrative leave, Aaron Snell, spokesperson for state police, told the Statesman by email. Emmert gets paid $34.50 an hour, according to Transparent Idaho.

“Idaho State Police believes domestic violence is an important social issue and takes allegations seriously,” Snell said.