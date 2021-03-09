Idaho speeds up COVID-19 vaccine rollout, with younger adults eligible this month

He says, for example, grocery store workers who became eligible on Saturday need to know they can sign up for the vaccine, that the vaccine is safe and effective, and that it’s the best way to protect their loved ones and keep Idaho’s businesses open.

Primary Health has administered more than 41,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines “and we have only wasted two to four shots out of 41,000,” Peterman said.

Primary Health’s clinics have many years of experience running vaccination appointments and have managed to build their own wait lists to ensure that doses go to those eligible. If they can’t find an eligible person who can jump in the car at a moment’s notice and drive over, they have lists of those most at risk of hospitalization or death.

“We’re not breaking any rules,” he said. “We’re not putting anyone ahead of the line. We’re making sure we get shots in everyone’s arm.”

Public health officials hope Idahoans who are already eligible for COVID-19 vaccines will continue to sign up. They believe widespread vaccination is the only way out of the coronavirus pandemic.