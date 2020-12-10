 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Idaho sets new COVID-19 case high, Magic Valley numbers back up too
0 comments
breaking top story

Idaho sets new COVID-19 case high, Magic Valley numbers back up too

{{featured_button_text}}
Cases back up ... again

Idaho Gov. Brad Little talks about the COVID-19 pandemic in October during a press conference. 

 Darin Oswald, Idaho Statesman

TWIN FALLS — Idaho set a new seven-day high for COVID-19 cases this week.

From Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, the Gem State had 11,469 cases. For comparison, Idaho was experiencing about 6,000 cases per seven days at the start of November. By mid-November, that number had grown to about 9,600. Last week, cases dropped to 8,500 per seven days, likely due in part to Thanksgiving-related reporting holdups.

The state also set a new high for cases in one day Wednesday with 2,298. There have now been 116,203 COVID-19 infections statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Magic Valley cases increased 45% from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, from 657 to 954, but that uptick followed a massive decrease the previous week.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Nov. 25 to Dec. 2 drop could have been influenced by Thanksgiving delays. The region averaged about 1,300 cases per week in November.

Based on the available numbers, Magic Valley cases have fallen by 40% since the first week of November. It’s just not clear what impact Thanksgiving has had on case statistics.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center had 29 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, making up 23% of all hospitalizations.

That 29-patient figure is a significant decrease compared to much of November, but it’s still much higher than the low-20s totals of early October.

Idaho has now had more than 1,100 COVID-19 deaths. COVID-19 has killed 184 Magic Valley residents, including 101 in Twin Falls County.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold a press conference Thursday at noon to discuss how the state is faring.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News