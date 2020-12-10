Idaho sets new COVID-19 case high, Magic Valley numbers back up too

TWIN FALLS — Idaho set a new seven-day high for COVID-19 cases this week.
From Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, the Gem State had 11,469 cases. For comparison, Idaho was experiencing about 6,000 cases per seven days at the start of November. By mid-November, that number had grown to about 9,600. Last week, cases dropped to 8,500 per seven days, likely due in part to Thanksgiving-related reporting holdups.
The state also set a new high for cases in one day Wednesday with 2,298. There have now been 116,203 COVID-19 infections statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Magic Valley cases increased 45% from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, from 657 to 954, but that uptick followed a massive decrease the previous week.
The Nov. 25 to Dec. 2 drop could have been influenced by Thanksgiving delays. The region averaged about 1,300 cases per week in November.
Based on the available numbers, Magic Valley cases have fallen by 40% since the first week of November. It’s just not clear what impact Thanksgiving has had on case statistics.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center had 29 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, making up 23% of all hospitalizations.
That 29-patient figure is a significant decrease compared to much of November, but it’s still much higher than the low-20s totals of early October.
Idaho has now had more than 1,100 COVID-19 deaths. COVID-19 has killed 184 Magic Valley residents, including 101 in Twin Falls County.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold a press conference Thursday at noon to discuss how the state is faring.
