Idaho sets new COVID-19 case high, Magic Valley numbers back up too

TWIN FALLS — Idaho set a new seven-day high for COVID-19 cases this week.

From Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, the Gem State had 11,469 cases. For comparison, Idaho was experiencing about 6,000 cases per seven days at the start of November. By mid-November, that number had grown to about 9,600. Last week, cases dropped to 8,500 per seven days, likely due in part to Thanksgiving-related reporting holdups.

The state also set a new high for cases in one day Wednesday with 2,298. There have now been 116,203 COVID-19 infections statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Magic Valley cases increased 45% from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, from 657 to 954, but that uptick followed a massive decrease the previous week.

The Nov. 25 to Dec. 2 drop could have been influenced by Thanksgiving delays. The region averaged about 1,300 cases per week in November.

Based on the available numbers, Magic Valley cases have fallen by 40% since the first week of November. It’s just not clear what impact Thanksgiving has had on case statistics.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center had 29 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, making up 23% of all hospitalizations.