A historic investment in public education appropriated $330 million for Idaho schools this year. There would be pay increases for teachers and additional funding to solve staffing shortages and better address the complicated needs of students in a post-COVID world.

It looked like an A+ for the Gem State.

But when the numbers were added up on the white board, they totaled $215 million, not $330 million, leaving nearly every school district across Idaho — including in the Magic Valley — facing a shortfall and scrambling to find funding to avoid losing positions.

There’s also this question left unanswered: Where’s the other $115 million?

“We’re not delivering on our promise,” Rep. Greg Lanting, R-Twin Falls, told the Times-News during a phone interview. “We promised $330 million, and districts like Twin Falls are having to lay people off. That’s not the objective I was hoping for.”

Teachers won’t get their apple, either. At least not all of them. A Legislative Service Office budget analysis shows fewer teachers will receive long-sought raises — in Kimberly, for example, teachers voted against accepting more money to save positions that otherwise would be lost.

During a special session in September 2022, the Idaho Legislature passed House Bill 1, which included $330 million in new money for education and, in November, 80% of Idaho voters approved what would be the largest boost to education funding in state history.

Here’s the catch: The state has returned school funding to an attendance-based formula, ending almost three years of using an enrollment-based calculation, resulting in the reduced allocation of $215 million based on statewide staffing.

Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield made a statewide tour following the legislative session to meet with school administrations and talk about the funding disparity.

Enrollment would not be extended, she told them. But, conversations were ongoing to try and find a fix by June.

Districts were hopeful the State Board of Education would pass a rolling average rule to limit the reduction in average daily attendance to 97%.

That didn’t happen, and district budgets were required to be set.

According to a report from the Legislative Services Office Budget and Policy Analysis Division, 1,002 units across Idaho have been cut based on the new funding formula. Each teacher or counselor equals roughly 1.1 units, which means statewide, over 900 positions that were funded last year were not funded for the coming academic year.

Districts must decide now whether to pull money from other sources to keep those positions, or eliminate them.

The numbers released in the LSO report are estimates and could change as attendance numbers grow or shrink in each district or charter school.

Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle and Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, a member of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, did not respond to interview requests from the Times-News.

How will the funding shortfall impact school districts in the Magic Valley? Here’s what four superintendents told the Times-News.

Twin Falls

Twin Falls had 472 units funded by the state last year. That number will be 445 next year, leaving about 30 unfunded staff positions.

Of those positions, the district plans to cover between 15 to 20 by dipping into federal rainy day funds — but the others will go dark.

“Our class sizes are going to be bigger, our students will receive less individualized instruction and receive less support, because we just don’t have the funding from the state to fund all those positions that are so critical,” Eva Craner, the district’s public relations director, told the Times-News.

Much of the frustration for superintendents who spoke to the Times-News was, after HB1 authorized $330 million, that money was appropriated based on enrollment. But when it came time to distribute funding, the formula changed to be based on attendance.

“In a year with historic surpluses, we’re actually going to fund 1,000 fewer teachers and counselors in the state,” Twin Falls Superintendent Brady Dickinson told the Times-News. “They’ve made this historic investment in education, they’ve allocated the funds, but we can’t get to them, because of the switch back from enrollment to (attendance).”

While Dickinson is thankful for the $215 million that landed with schools, pointing out that the district’s increase in classified staff pay will help it address hard-to-fill positions, he’s concerned that fewer teachers and counselors are being funded during a time of growth in the state.

“During the legislative session, basically the message was, ’We’re going to fix this after the session,’” Dickinson said. “This money was promised, but it feels like there’s games being played.”

He added, “This falls on House leadership, in terms of not supporting the State Board in an effort to mitigate the losses due to the change back from enrollment to attendance.”

Kimberly

Down the road at the Kimberly School District, which includes about 2,000 students, Superintendent Luke Schroeder joined the other superintendents in expressing gratitude for the increase in teacher and classified staff pay.

“This was a reset that was needed. And the state has done yeoman’s work to increase teachers’ salaries,” Schroeder told the Times-News in a phone call. “In my 30 years, we have never seen salaries increasing at the level they are increasing.”

But ...

According to the LSO estimate, Kimberly will be funded for six fewer units next year and Schroeder said teachers and staff have voted to reduce promised pay increases to avoid losing those positions.

They are also spending one-time money out of reserves that was being saved as a hedge against rising insurance costs. With that money gone, Kimberly will have no option for next year, and no way to respond if its insurance company increases premiums.

“Like a lot of districts, we’ve kicked the can down the road,” Schroeder said. “If the state does not come through and provide us the $330 million like they said they would, we’re going to be at a cliff a year from now.”

Like Dickinson, Schroeder said he was given cause to believe the discrepancy would be addressed after the legislative session to minimize losses from a switch to average daily attendance.

If things had turned out as promised, with the full $330 million available to schools, Schroeder said the district could have added positions it had deemed to be urgently needed.

“These gains in education would have helped kids,” Schroeder said. “It’s not about helping the adults, this is about helping kids. If I have smaller class sizes, that’s going to help kids. If I have more support staff, that’s going to help kids. If I can actually hire somebody to drive the bus, that’s going to help kids.”

Like many districts post-pandemic, Kimberly has seen student behavior issues at unprecedented levels, Schroeder said. If not for the funding discrepancy, he said the district would have hired staff to deal specifically with behavior.

“At the end of the day, the state didn’t come through with what they not only said they were going to do, but what the voters approved … That’s what chaps me,” Schroeder said. “It’s not like the money’s not there, it’s not like there’s not a fix to this. They could fix it.”

Cassia County

The Cassia County Joint School District has a unique range of large and small schools, from 4A Burley to a number of small, rural schools in places such as Malta, Oakley and Declo.

The district has already drawn on discretionary money to fund school staff over what is paid for by the state. Superintendent Sandra Miller told the Times-News that helps them attract and retain teachers and staff for their rural settings.

This year’s funding formula puts even more pressure on the district to make staffing as lean as possible while still meeting goals for teacher-student ratio and providing adequate instructional opportunities.

“It is a substantial loss in funding for us,” Miller told the Times-News in a phone call. “As a result, we have really taken a hard look at our staffing.”

Despite state funding dropping by about 17 units from last year, the district has so far avoided workforce reductions, Miller said. But the district will not be filling positions left vacant “through retirement, attrition, movement.”

Miller had also gotten the impression that a fix would help smooth the shift from enrollment to average daily attendance, suggesting that even splitting the transition over two years would be better than getting it all at once.

Still, Miller commended Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature for putting schools at the top of their to-do list and increasing funding for teachers, classified staff and administrators.

“That helps us tremendously in the recruiting and retention of qualified excellent teachers,” she said. “But on the flip side, it has posed some challenges in budgeting for us, and the conversations at times have been painful.”

“I am confident they will fix it — I do believe the legislators individually are going to see the impact this is having on the whole state — I believe they’re going to see that and say, ‘We absolutely have to do something,’” Miller said. “Because I do believe they care deeply about the education of our students. And that makes all the difference in the world — a strong education system is going to create strong, healthy citizens — along with families.”

Wendell

Wendell School District Superintendent Tim Perrigot has a more sanguine take on the unanswered questions.

“We were all cognizant of the cards that are dealt to us, and we just had to figure out a way to make it work,” Perrigot told the Times-News.

Perrigot said the Wendell School Board voted to use money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to cover the 4.61 units left unfunded by the state and will not have to make any reductions to personnel this year. The district will also be fully funding the state-approved pay raises for teachers and staff, and Perrigot is hopeful that come January, the Legislature will take supportive action.

Like other superintendents, Perrigot expressed gratitude for increased pay for teachers and classified staff, something most educators agree has been a long time coming.

“It seems like every year there’s a lot of stress put on finance folks in school districts, but things always seem to work out,” Perrigot said. “I think it’s because people recognize the importance of public education in Idaho and we have to find a way to fund our schools.”

