Idaho sage grouse numbers flat this year, Fish and Game proposes restrictive hunting season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Idaho sage grouse lek counts didn’t improve much in 2020. The flat count marks yet another down year for the struggling bird.

According to Idaho Fish and Game’s 2020 data, the number of males at leks was up 2.5% compared to 2019. Every spring, sage grouse gather at leks where males put on elaborate and bizarre breeding displays to attract females. Fish and Game counts the number of birds at leks each year in order to keep track of the population.

Idaho’s sage grouse declined 53% from 2016 to 2019, and birds north of the Snake River have been disappearing in even greater numbers. Many sage grouse biologists say too little is being done to protect habitat and help the bird stave off extinction.

Sage grouse were once common throughout their range, but they’re now a relatively rare sight even for those who spend time in sagebrush environments. The birds once roamed the sagebrush in great numbers from western Nebraska to eastern California; from southern Alberta and Saskatchewan down into the northern tip of Arizona and New Mexico. The birds now occupy just half of their historical range.

Biologists estimated there were once about 16 million sage grouse. Since the 1960s the bird’s population has fallen by more than half. It’s estimated there are fewer than a million sage grouse left.