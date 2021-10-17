Idaho’s track record does not bode well for COVID-19 vaccination rollout for kids

Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program, is aware of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination pattern: a surge in traffic as the jab becomes available, but waning interest within a few months. But she isn’t exactly sure what to expect when children become eligible.

“I have not seen any survey data of parents in Idaho, and their intentions about vaccinating,” Leeds said Tuesday, during the Department of Health and Welfare’s weekly COVID-19 media briefing.

Messaging will be “incredibly important,” since most parents base their health decisions on what they hear from their family doctor, or family and friends, said Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer for the Saint Alphonsus Health System.

Nemerson acknowledges that there is a lot of cynicism about the pandemic, directed toward the medical community. But he also says the facts are on the side of the vaccine — which can protect children from the unlikely complications of a COVID-19 case, and protect family members from the spread of the virus. As the feds review Pfizer’s application, Saint Al’s is working on a vaccination communication campaign.

I don’t want to call it a marketing campaign, because we’re not selling soap here,” Nemerson told reporters. “We’re selling well-being. And we want to sell the truth and people have to be able to trust us.”