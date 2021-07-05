Idaho’s top high school football player passes on Boise State, commits to Big Ten team

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Loveland said Boise State recruited him pretty hard, with coaches reaching out several times a week. But in the end, where he played college football wasn’t as important finding the right fit.

“It’s not a big deal for me,” Loveland said of spending the next several years more than 1,900 miles away from his home state. “I was open to anything, and I’m not opposed to moving out of state at all.”

Michigan went 2-4 last fall after having its final three games of the season canceled because of COVID-19, but the Wolverines have been ranked in the final AP Top 25 poll 13 times since 2000. They’ve also won 13 Big Ten championships in program history.

The Wolverines are coached by Jim Harbaugh — a former Michigan quarterback, who went on to play and coach in NFL, most recently with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014. He took over at Michigan in 2015, and Loveland said conversations with Harbaugh helped convince him to join the Wolverines’ 2022 recruiting class, which ranks No. 4 in the Big Ten and No. 12 nationally, according to 247Sports.

“I mean he’s Jim Harbaugh. Of course that played a big role,” Loveland said. “He talked a lot about his past and what he plans to do with the tight ends this season, which was super cool.”