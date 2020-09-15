Idaho’s suicide rate isn’t up in 2020. But advocates say COVID-19 stress still major concern

Need help?

Suicide prevention hotlines are available for people who feel suicidal, or people who are concerned about a loved one and need guidance or resources. All calls are confidential and anonymous. The following resources are available any time of day:

Call or text the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at 208-398-4357

Chat online with the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at idahosuicideprevention.org

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 800-273-8255. Callers may use English or Spanish.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline also offers an online chat option for people who may be deaf or hearing impaired at suicidepreventionlifeline.org

If you are feeling like you want to harm yourself, providers encourage residents to seek medical assistance immediately. Any local emergency room could offer assistance.