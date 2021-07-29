Idaho’s ICUs are filling up again — this time, patients are in their 30s

This summer, the COVID-19 patient load has been “super stable,” at only about 5% of patients, he said.

“Two weeks ago, all that started to change, and over the last two weeks, that’s doubled. It’s now 10% of our inpatient admissions,” he said. “I mean, adding that on, it’s not only like the straw that could break the camel’s back. It’s like a straw that’s going to become a hay bale, if it does anything like it did in the last three surges.”

The other thing that’s changed since December is that vaccines are available at pharmacies, mobile clinics, urgent care offices and community events. Idaho is awash in doses. But hundreds of thousands of Idahoans who can get them, still haven’t.

McInerney is starting to feel unsafe again when she goes to the grocery store. She doesn’t have company in her home unless she knows they’re vaccinated. She’s wearing her mask again. She has two young children at home, and she doesn’t want them to catch the fast-spreading delta variant.

“I’m counting down the days until they can be vaccinated,” she said.

She also worries about her ICU team.