Idaho’s high suicide rate rose in 2020. It’s down this year, but there’s more to do

Use of the service, which has an annual budget of about $1.2 million — nearly a third of which comes from the state — has increased each year, Flinn said. This summer alone, calls to 208-398-HELP (4357) are up 48% compared to the same 3-month period last year, she said.

As more people learn of the resource, and as Idaho’s population continues to rapidly grow, officials say the increased call total is a positive sign. People are invited to reach out about more than having suicidal thoughts, including issues with their physical health, relationships or other personal struggles, with an aim of preventing problems from building to the point of self-harm.

“Here at the hotline, we’re encouraged when the call volume is up,” Flinn said by phone. “Because we’re all humans. We all go through something difficult in our lives. When the call volume is up, it’s encouraging because people are reaching out for support.”

To help manage the rising call load, Idaho’s suicide hotline is seeking people interested in joining its team of about 90 volunteers who act as crisis phone responders. Volunteers are asked to commit to working one 4-hour shift per week for a year, and go through 65 hours of mandatory training before they begin answering the phone or replying to texts or the hotline’s online chat platform.