Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccinations have fallen to their lowest since January

BOISE — The number of people in Idaho receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has fallen to its lowest level since winter, when vaccines were limited to only certain groups of Idahoans.

The state’s coronavirus vaccine dashboard shows that Idaho’s uptake peaked earlier this spring, when health care providers were vaccinating 9,000 to 11,000 Idahoans per day in March and April.

That number fell to about 2,000 to 3,000 per day and has stayed there since mid-May.

“As the traditional school year comes to a close, over the next couple of weeks, it remains our goal that schools can return to normal operations in the fall,” said Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen at a media briefing Tuesday.

“We encourage parents to strongly consider choosing to vaccinate your children 12 years and older,” he said. “Doing so before school starts in the fall will greatly increase the chances that school can return to normal.”