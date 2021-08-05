Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is picking up again. Here are the numbers.

BOISE — Public health officials have been urging Idahoans for months to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Their pleas went mostly unheeded this summer.

That is, until now.

With a highly infectious Delta variant circulating in Idaho, and with cases and hospitalizations climbing, more Idahoans are choosing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

An Idaho Capital Sun analysis of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data shows the number of people getting their first dose of the vaccine is on a steady rise.

The incline corresponds with a few events: the arrival of the Delta variant and more outbreaks, the warnings from public health and hospital officials about another surge, and the lead-up to students returning to school.

It mirrors a trend across the U.S. that is a response to the growing threat of infection, according to national reports.

Idaho has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the U.S., with just 41.3% of the total population immunized, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection.