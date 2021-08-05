 Skip to main content
Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is picking up again. Here are the numbers.
Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is picking up again. Here are the numbers.

Hundreds to receive vaccine in Jerome

Carla Southwick gets a COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Shelby Lancaster on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jerome.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

BOISE — Public health officials have been urging Idahoans for months to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Their pleas went mostly unheeded this summer.

That is, until now.

With a highly infectious Delta variant circulating in Idaho, and with cases and hospitalizations climbing, more Idahoans are choosing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

An Idaho Capital Sun analysis of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data shows the number of people getting their first dose of the vaccine is on a steady rise.

The incline corresponds with a few events: the arrival of the Delta variant and more outbreaks, the warnings from public health and hospital officials about another surge, and the lead-up to students returning to school.

It mirrors a trend across the U.S. that is a response to the growing threat of infection, according to national reports.

Idaho has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the U.S., with just 41.3% of the total population immunized, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection.

Vaccination rates currently are lowest among Idahoans age 12 to 15, and highest among those age 65 to 74, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data. Idahoans under age 34 have been the slowest to get vaccinated so far.

White Idahoans lag residents of other races and ethnicities in getting vaccinated, the data show.

Idaho residents in almost every age group have been increasingly rolling up their sleeves for a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine during the past month, the Sun’s analysis found.

