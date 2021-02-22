Idaho’s COVID-19 cases are dropping. Why? Everyone has a theory. Is yours right?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

IS THE CORONAVIRUS CHANGING?

Little said his public health team has always told him, “Viruses do what viruses do, and that they change.”

Those changes are a normal part of the evolution of a virus. It mutates as it makes copies of itself inside a person’s body.

Some mutations can make the virus more infectious — as scientists believe happened with a few “variants of concern,” such as the B.1.1.7 variant first discovered in England.

Little said those variants are under the world’s microscope now, “but we think maybe the existing coronavirus (that has dominated in Idaho) may be getting less infectious,” he said.

IS IT SEASONAL? THE FLU COMES AND GOES, RIGHT?

Maybe. Maybe not.

“We’ve seen these waves or spikes in illness happen,” Link said. “There is some nature of coming and going and what ultimately causes it is, I think, a little bit speculated about, but it’s not uncommon.”

But epidemiologists have their doubts about COVID-19 easing up because it’s going out of season. That’s because the other classic seasonal virus — influenza — usually arrives in Idaho in the fall. And it usually peaks right about now.